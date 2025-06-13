Subscribe
Search

Xeneta: Israel-Iran Conflict Threatens Safety and Stability of Ocean Supply Chains

June 13, 2025

© Peter Sand
© Peter Sand

Peter Sand, Xeneta Chief Analyst, shared insights following the escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

“Geo-politics is once again threatening the safety and stability of global supply chains so we must hope for de-escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran, with concerns it could see a de-facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital entry point for container ships calling at ports such as Jebel Ali and the wider Arabian Gulf region," said Sand.

“Any closure of the Strait of Hormuz would see services re-routed, with increased reliance on India West Coast ports for connecting the Far East to Indian sub-continent. The inevitable disruption and port congestion, as well as the potential for higher oil prices, would cause a spike in ocean freight container shipping rates, with carriers likely also pushing for a ‘security surcharge’ on these trades in the coming days.

“This escalation also makes a largescale return of container ships to the Red Sea seem less likely, a situation which continues to have a major impact on ocean container shipping rates 18 months after Iran-backed Houthi Militia in Yemen began attacking vessels in the region.

“Average spot rates from Far East to North Europe are up 62% since December 1, 2023, just before escalation in the Red Sea, while average spot rates to US East Coast—another trade that would ordinarily transit the Suez Canal—are up 165%.”

Maritime Safety Cargo Supply Chain Israel Iran Geopolitics and Regional Stability

Related Logistics News

Copyright Jose Luis Stephens/AdobeStock

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market...
Copyright Ruma/AdobeStock

Bombs Fly, Oil Soars: Trump Urges Iran to Make a Deal
South Enabler measures 203.4m long and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.. Image courtesy Wallenius Sol

Methanol-Ready RoRo South Enabler Delivered to Wallenius...

OPEC Crude Tanker Vessel Loadings Soar
© NOAA/CO-OPS

NOAA’s PORTS® System Expands Operations to Include Pearl...
© Adobe Stock/KPs Photography

Orders For US-Manufactured Goods Drop In Light of Tariff...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Propane Powers WBCT’s Port Tractor Fleet to 50% Fuel Savings

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145% Tariffs on China

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145% Tariffs on China

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market Imbalance

Commodity Report: Scramble to Import Copper Creates Market Imbalance

Charge It: ‘Electrification’ Momentum Mounts in Maritime

Charge It: ‘Electrification’ Momentum Mounts in Maritime

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea Port of Chornomorsk

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Sources say that Airbus is close to a deal with LOT to sell A220 jets.
After Israel's attack on Iran, airlines suspend flights
Finland concludes its investigation into Baltic Sea cable damage and suspects tanker crew