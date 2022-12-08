Subscribe
Search

DP World to Upgrade Port of Bosaso

December 8, 2022

Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Puntland’s Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Suhail Albanna, DP World’s CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, and Nabil Milad Abou Rjaili, General Manager of Mar Marine & Building Contracting. (Photo: DP World)
Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Puntland’s Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, Suhail Albanna, DP World’s CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, and Nabil Milad Abou Rjaili, General Manager of Mar Marine & Building Contracting. (Photo: DP World)

DP World and Somalia’s Government of Puntland on Thursday signed a construction agreement for expansion and upgrade work at the Port of Bosaso.

The 12-month project, which is expected to start in early 2023, will include the development of a 150-meter quay, as well as repairs to the current 215-meter quay. Other infrastructure will include the development of a new 3,000-square-meter container yard, and a 4,000-square-meter container stripping yard. The gate area to the port will also be upgraded to improve access control.

Once complete, the port will be able to handle container vessels and attract more direct calls from feeder ships from Dubai and other regional hubs. It will also become an important hub for dhow transport serving the Somali coast.

Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, said, “The expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso is key to Puntland’s economic growth, which will benefit not just the people of the state, but also Somalia and the Horn of Africa. It will ensure the region is further integrated into the global trade ecosystem, as a bigger, more efficient port with the ability to receive container vessels, will facilitate increased trade.”

Suhail Al Banna, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, said, “DP World has a lot of experience in the development and operation of ports and terminals, not just around the world, but also in Africa. We will bring all our expertise and capability to the project, to support the Government’s vision for the port as an enabler for economic growth. I would like to thank the Government of Puntland for partnering with us on this exciting project.”

Ports Africa Infrastructure Port Development Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© rabbit75_fot / Adobe Stock

Port of New York and New Jersey Remains US' Top Container...
(Photo: Konecranes)

Port in Bahamas Orders Konecranes Mobile Harbor Crane
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Investing in Capacity

CMA CGM to Buy New York, New Jersey Terminals from...
Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group; and Samaila Zubairu, President & Chief Executive Officer of AFC, signing the collaboration agreement to address infrastructure gaps across the continent. (Photo: AD Ports)

AD Ports Aims to Address Maritime Infrastructure Gaps...
(Image: Corvus Energy)

Corvus Containerized ESS Will Charge Crowley's eWolf...


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News