DP World to Upgrade Port of Bosaso

DP World and Somalia’s Government of Puntland on Thursday signed a construction agreement for expansion and upgrade work at the Port of Bosaso.

The 12-month project, which is expected to start in early 2023, will include the development of a 150-meter quay, as well as repairs to the current 215-meter quay. Other infrastructure will include the development of a new 3,000-square-meter container yard, and a 4,000-square-meter container stripping yard. The gate area to the port will also be upgraded to improve access control.

Once complete, the port will be able to handle container vessels and attract more direct calls from feeder ships from Dubai and other regional hubs. It will also become an important hub for dhow transport serving the Somali coast.

Ahmed Yaasiin Saalah, Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport, said, “The expansion and upgrade of the Port of Bosaso is key to Puntland’s economic growth, which will benefit not just the people of the state, but also Somalia and the Horn of Africa. It will ensure the region is further integrated into the global trade ecosystem, as a bigger, more efficient port with the ability to receive container vessels, will facilitate increased trade.”

Suhail Al Banna, CEO and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, said, “DP World has a lot of experience in the development and operation of ports and terminals, not just around the world, but also in Africa. We will bring all our expertise and capability to the project, to support the Government’s vision for the port as an enabler for economic growth. I would like to thank the Government of Puntland for partnering with us on this exciting project.”