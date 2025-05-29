DP World Nhava Sheva Expands Asia Connectivity with New Weekly Shipping Services

DP World, a global provider of smart end-to-end supply chain solutions, welcomed the inaugural calls of the CI6/SIS/CISC2 and SI8/AIS5 service at its Nhava Sheva terminal, strengthening the terminal’s connectivity with key Asian economies and enhancing trade efficiency through improved maritime links.

The new services—CI6/SIS/CISC2 and SI8/AIS5—offer expanded market access for Indian exporters and importers. Operated by a group of regional carriers, the CI6/SIS/CISC2 service deploy six vessels with a weekly capacity of 5,600 TEUs, connecting Shanghai, Ningbo, Shekou, Port Kelang, Nhava Sheva, and Mundra. The SI8/AIS5 service deploys another four vessels with a weekly capacity of 2,800 TEUs, linking Jakarta, Surabaya, Singapore, Port Kelang, Mundra, and Nhava Sheva.