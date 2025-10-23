Subscribe
Search

DP World Introduces Container Handling Technology at London Gateway

October 23, 2025

© DP World
© DP World

DP World is investing USD$226 million (£170 million) in container handling technology at its London Gateway logistics hub, marking a step forward in the digitalization and automation of port operations.

The new Empty Superstack represents a revolutionary approach to handling empty containers. Using High Bay Storage (HBS) technology, the system will store 20- and 40-foot empty containers up to 16 tiers high inside a fully enclosed, automated facility. The result is an improvement in yard capacity, safety and efficiency.

Developed by BOXBAY, a joint venture between DP World and Germany’s SMS group, the fully electric stacker cranes can handle containers with precision, retrieving and delivering them automatically for onward transport. Designed to integrate seamlessly into existing port operations, the modular Empty Superstack system requires no changes to landside or seaside interfaces. By removing multiple tiers of empty containers from the automated stacking crane (ASC) yard, the system reduces rehandling and housekeeping, allowing ASCs to operate more efficiently and improving performance across the quay. 

Installed at London Gateway’s new all-electric Berth 4, BOXBAY’s Empty Superstack will be capable of holding up to 27,000 TEU and will deliver gains in safety, operational efficiency, and environmental performance. The project will take just over two years to complete.

The BOXBAY system has already proven its capabilities through trials at DP World’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, where nearly 500,000 TEU were handled using the technology.

Technology Containers Port Container Cranes

Related Logistics News

© Port Milwaukee

Port Milwaukee Looks to 2026 Season as 2025 Comes to a...
© Adobe Stock/creativenature.nl

Oil Deliveries Disrupted by Port Congestion After Strike
© Adobe Stock/saiko3p

Novorossiisk Reaches Max Export Capacity, Traders Struggle...
© Adobe Stock/Kara

Harbor Pilots Protest Pension Reforms, Rotterdam Port...
Copyright Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

Crew Connectivity Evolves from Luxury to Lifeline
Image courtesy PERC

As Energy Reliability Concerns Mount, Material Handling...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Propane Equipment Delivers Where the Grid Can’t for Ports, Airports, and Beyond

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

BIO-UV Completes First Containerized Ballast Water Treatment Deployment

BIO-UV Completes First Containerized Ballast Water Treatment Deployment

Capesize Values Hit 17-Year High

Capesize Values Hit 17-Year High

Maritime and Coastguard Agency Advances Marine Safety with Multiverse Data Upskilling

Maritime and Coastguard Agency Advances Marine Safety with Multiverse Data Upskilling

DP World Introduces Container Handling Technology at London Gateway

DP World Introduces Container Handling Technology at London Gateway

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

American Airlines increases its profit forecast for 2025 on the strength of premium demand and pricing gains
Britain and Vietnam upgrade their ties after Communist leader visits London
MercadoLibre will sell Casas Bahia products in Brazil under a new partnership