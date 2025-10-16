Port Milwaukee Looks to 2026 Season as 2025 Comes to a Close

Port Milwaukee has closed another successful cruising season, welcoming more than 11,000 passengers to the City of Milwaukee throughout the 2025 season. With the conclusion of the 2025 season, the stage is now set for the 2026 season, where a new cruise dock will open and a new company will launch itineraries out of Milwaukee.

Port Milwaukee kicked off its cruise season on April 28, with the arrival of the Viking Octantis. Hanseatic Inspiration concluded the 2025 Great Lakes cruising season on October 9. This year, Milwaukee welcomed 11,096 passengers who traveled to-or-from the city via international cruise ships. This represents a total of 22 calls between six vessels that hosted itineraries.

The 2025 cruise season has created a $2.5 million local economic impact and is projected to be approximately $3.5 million next year.

Port Milwaukee’s third designated cruise dock, the South Shore Cruise Dock, is slated to be operational during the 2026 cruising season. The new dock will serve the Great Lakes’ largest cruise liners. With approximately 19,000 passengers expected to visit Milwaukee in 2026, 62 cruise ship visits have already been scheduled.

American Cruise Lines will launch two new cruise options from Milwaukee in 2026. The new itineraries are the company’s first Great Lakes ventures, and will be operated by the American Patriot. The vessel has a 130 passenger capacity. Six calls, all turnaround visits, have been scheduled to Port Milwaukee for the upcoming season.

Several ongoing efforts remain underway to promote the passenger cruise business in Milwaukee and throughout the Great Lakes. Port Milwaukee is the founder of the Milwaukee Cruise Collaborative, a local group promoting the city as a cruise destination. The Collaborative, which includes a cross-section of the local hospitality industry, has planned, promoted, and prepared for increased Great Lakes cruising passengers. VISIT Milwaukee and various local stakeholders are also proud partners in promoting Great Lakes cruising activity in the city.

The Port is also a participant in the Cruise the Great Lakes initiative of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers. The Port previously signed a Cruise the Great Lakes pledge to promote environmental stewardship practices and efforts.