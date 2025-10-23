Maritime and Coastguard Agency Advances Marine Safety with Multiverse Data Upskilling

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) has saved more than three thousand hours following the successful rollout of a data upskilling program in partnership with Multiverse. The training of the 68-strong cohort has enabled the MCA to develop a data-first culture, supporting the organization’s goal to harness data to improve safety at sea and to make the oceans cleaner.

Using new insights from machine learning and statistical modeling, data apprentices have started to drive significant value for the MCA, such as helping to predict vessel risks and environmental hazards and reporting on new insights across their remit.

Through improving and increasing the flow of data into the MCA Data Platform, utilizing a Databricks data environment, learners have also driven improved uptake of data visualization tools like Power BI across the agency. This helps key stakeholders like coastguards, surveyors and customer teams to do their jobs more effectively by enabling greater access to digestible, up-to-date information.

The training delivered by Multiverse, a Databricks and Microsoft partner, has assisted the MCA to drive greater adoption of data tools, and lay a strong foundation for developing more complex AI capabilities in the future. Combined with the Databricks data platform, the agency now has access to consistent and reliable data that is updated in near real time.

Since training began in 2022, nearly three quarters of the agency have become active data users with Power BI usage increasing from 43% to 94%. The MCA’s digital apprentices are now a primary engine behind data innovation, with over half of all 2024 and 2025 reports, dashboards, and apps created in the Power BI platform by an apprentice. The number of data super users, those who create multiple reports frequently, has also increased seven-fold since the training.

Multiverse is the upskilling platform for AI and tech adoption, which delivers personalized, on-the-job learning. Multiverse has trained more than 20,000 apprentices in AI, data and digital skills since 2016.

Over 1,500 companies work with Multiverse to deliver a new kind of learning that’s transforming the workforce at scale. Programs are targeted at people of any age or career stage.