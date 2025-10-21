Subscribe
NYK Conducts Crisis-Response Drill on Car Carrier

October 21, 2025

NYK Crisis-Management Headquarters. © NYK
NYK and NYK Ship management Pte. Ltd. (NYKSM) conducted a drill on October 17 that simulated a response to an accident off the coast of Okinawa Island.

The exercise featured a scenario in which a fire broke out in the cargo hold of a car carrier owned and operated by NYK and managed by NYKSM. During firefighting operations, the vessel also collided with a small craft. This drill was part of the "Remember Naka-no-Se" safety promotion campaign and was executed in close cooperation with external stakeholders, including the Maritime Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism; the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters; and the Japanese Shipowners' Association.

The exercise successfully simulated the intensity of an actual emergency by implementing a response to the fire, conducting rescue operations, coordinating with relevant parties, and holding a mock press conference. NYKSM's offices in Singapore and India, responsible for managing the vessel, also participated in the response to the fire and collision, ensuring effective coordination across distant locations

Crisis Summary

A fire broke out in the vessel's cargo hold while the ship was sailing off the coast of Okinawa Prefecture. During firefighting operations, the vessel collided with a small boat.

Training Process Flow

  1. Upon receiving notification from NYKSM, the vessel's management company, that a fire had occurred, communication channels with all relevant parties were established, and initial response actions commenced.
  2. The NYK Crisis-Management Headquarters was promptly activated due to the worsening fire situation and the collision with the small boat.
  3. Rescue operations were conducted for the small boat passengers and the vessel’s crew members, ensuring their safety, while fire-fighting efforts occurred in coordination with the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters.
  4. Press releases were issued sequentially as events unfolded, and a mock press conference was conducted (Speakers: Yutaka Ikeda, Managing Executive Officer of NYK; Hisaya Higuchi, Managing Executive Officer of NYK
Car Carrier Firefighting

