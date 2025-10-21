NYK Conducts Crisis-Response Drill on Car Carrier

NYK and NYK Ship management Pte. Ltd. (NYKSM) conducted a drill on October 17 that simulated a response to an accident off the coast of Okinawa Island.

The exercise featured a scenario in which a fire broke out in the cargo hold of a car carrier owned and operated by NYK and managed by NYKSM. During firefighting operations, the vessel also collided with a small craft. This drill was part of the "Remember Naka-no-Se" safety promotion campaign and was executed in close cooperation with external stakeholders, including the Maritime Bureau of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism; the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters; and the Japanese Shipowners' Association.

The exercise successfully simulated the intensity of an actual emergency by implementing a response to the fire, conducting rescue operations, coordinating with relevant parties, and holding a mock press conference. NYKSM's offices in Singapore and India, responsible for managing the vessel, also participated in the response to the fire and collision, ensuring effective coordination across distant locations

Crisis Summary

A fire broke out in the vessel's cargo hold while the ship was sailing off the coast of Okinawa Prefecture. During firefighting operations, the vessel collided with a small boat.



Training Process Flow