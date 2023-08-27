DP World to Develop Mega-Container Terminal in India

DP World has signed a concession agreement with the Deendayal Port Authority to develop, operate and maintain a new 2.19 million TEU per annum mega-container terminal at Kandla in Gujarat on India’s western coast.

The concession to develop the mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra was awarded to Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (a joint venture between DP World and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund, India’s collaborative investment platform anchored by the Government of India) in January 2023 by the Deendayal Port Authority, under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 30 years with an extension option of further 20 years.

The project involves the construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra near the existing Deendayal Port, at a cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore (~$510 million) through a Public Private Partnership. Once complete in February 2027, the terminal will include a 1,100m berth capable of handling vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs.

It will connect to the hinterland through the network of roads, highways, railways and dedicated freight corridors, supporting the growing demand for logistics solutions from across Northern, Western and Central India.

The project is part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and will complement initiatives of the Government of India, such as the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and National Logistics Policy. The container terminal will be fully compliant with the nation’s green port guidelines ensuring sustainability in port operations by adopting best practices of port environment management contributing towards the long-term sustainability goals set out by the Government of India.

Shri S.K. Mehta Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, said “As one of India’s busiest ports, we are committed to enhancing our capacity to serve the nation and businesses by reducing congestion and driving trade efficiencies. The Indian Railways have recently approved the quadrupling of Samakhiali – Gandhidham line, which will be a big boost for the upcoming container terminal at Tuna Tekra. In addition, we are in discussion to implement various other initiatives to enhance connectivity of Kandla and Tuna Tekra along with Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Indian Railways.”

DP World currently operates five container terminals in India – two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai – with a combined capacity of approximately six million TEUs. With the addition of Tuna Tekra, DP World will have a combined capacity of 8.19 million TEUs.



