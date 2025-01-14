Subscribe
GTT wins Tank Design Order for 6 LNG Carriers

January 14, 2025

GTT announces that it has received, in the first quarter of 2025, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of six new very large Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers.

These six LNG carriers will each feature a total capacity of 271,000 m³ and will be fitted with GTT’s NO96 Super+ membrane containment system.
Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the second quarter of 2028, the second and third quarters of 2029, the first and third quarters of 2031.



