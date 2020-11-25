28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 25, 2020

Wallem Inks Deal with Navigate Response

. Navigate Response will provide a comprehe

. Navigate Response will provide a comprehe

Wallem Shipmanagement appointed Navigate Response to enhance its global media response capability, tasked to deliver crisis communications support and training to its global operations on shore and at sea.

“Wallem Shipmanagement is committed to investing in technology that primarily enhances the safety of our seafarers and improves security, productivity and efficiency. In Navigate Response we recognize a similar commitment to leveraging digital solutions to deliver world-class crisis communications and on-line training,” said Frank Coles, CEO, Wallem Group.

Navigate Response will provide a comprehensive package of 24/7 support and training, including a range of bespoke training programs within an interactive, on-line environment ensuring that the entire Wallem Shipmanagement community has access to high-quality training delivered in the most efficient and interactive way.


Related News

© xiao / Adobe Stock

China Says Coal Imports Failed Environment Standards

 FMC Chairman Michael Khouri. Photo: FMC

FMC Raises the Monitoring Report Requirements for Global Carrier Alliances

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 © RobertCoy / Adobe Stock

Pilot Thomas Logistics Expands Gulf Coast Reach

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Engineer [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships ● Houston, TX, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine engineer cadet

● Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Marine Products Port Service Engineer

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service ● Los Angeles, California
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int