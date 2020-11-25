Wallem Inks Deal with Navigate Response

Wallem Shipmanagement appointed Navigate Response to enhance its global media response capability, tasked to deliver crisis communications support and training to its global operations on shore and at sea.

“Wallem Shipmanagement is committed to investing in technology that primarily enhances the safety of our seafarers and improves security, productivity and efficiency. In Navigate Response we recognize a similar commitment to leveraging digital solutions to deliver world-class crisis communications and on-line training,” said Frank Coles, CEO, Wallem Group.

Navigate Response will provide a comprehensive package of 24/7 support and training, including a range of bespoke training programs within an interactive, on-line environment ensuring that the entire Wallem Shipmanagement community has access to high-quality training delivered in the most efficient and interactive way.





