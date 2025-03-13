Subscribe
New Victoria Steamship Temporary Terminal Opens

March 13, 2025

Image courtesy FRS Clipper
Image courtesy FRS Clipper

FRS Clipper is moving to a new terminal location in Victoria this month located at 470 Belleville St on the lowest level of the historic Steamship Building in Victoria’s Inner Harbour. The first day of service from this new location will be Friday, March 14, 2025.

For nearly 40 years, FRS Clipper’s fast ferries have arrived from and departed for the two-hour and 45-minute voyage between Victoria and Seattle at their dedicated terminal just a few blocks to the west of the new location. The governments of British Columbia and Canada announced the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project in June 2023 and committed to develop a new permanent terminal at 254 Belleville St. The new permanent terminal is expected to open in 2028.

To maintain uninterrupted service during construction, Phase 1 of the project included the development of a temporary terminal and a new wharf for FRS Clipper at the Steamship location. “FRS Clipper is pleased to move to the new Steamship Building location” said Mark Collins, CEO of FRS Clipper. “We thank the Province for constructing this fine facility close to the heart of Victoria.  It brings a new level of convenience for travelers and adds to the dynamic core of B.C.’s capital city.”

For FRS Clipper guests traveling to the Victoria Steamship Terminal by car, paid customer parking is available nearby at the Hotel Grand Pacific and at 481 Kingston Street.


Image courtesy FRS Clipper

Ports Infrastructure Terminals

