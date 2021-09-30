Venable Joins HDR as Federal Transportation Director

Eric Venable recently joined HDR as the new federal transportation director.

HDR has a long history of providing key transportation expertise to the federal government, whether federal highways, coastal ports, defense installations or more.

Venable brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, finance, strategic marketing, business expansion, client and subcontractor relations, and contract negotiations for federal, public, and private maritime and industrial clients. He most recently served as the director of ports and maritime for another firm, where he managed and enhanced a multimillion-dollar national practice serving private industrial shipyards, federal Navy facilities and regional ports authorities.