28909 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 30, 2021

Venable Joins HDR as Federal Transportation Director

Eric Venable recently joined HDR as the new federal transportation director. Photo courtesy HDR

Eric Venable recently joined HDR as the new federal transportation director. Photo courtesy HDR

Eric Venable recently joined HDR as the new federal transportation director.

HDR has a long history of providing key transportation expertise to the federal government, whether federal highways, coastal ports, defense installations or more.

Venable brings more than 25 years of experience in operations, finance, strategic marketing, business expansion, client and subcontractor relations, and contract negotiations for federal, public, and private maritime and industrial clients. He most recently served as the director of ports and maritime for another firm, where he managed and enhanced a multimillion-dollar national practice serving private industrial shipyards, federal Navy facilities and regional ports authorities.

Related News

Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 A file photo of the LNG bunker barge Clean Jacksonville at JAXPORT's Blount Island Marine Terminal (Photo: JAX LNG)

JAX LNG and TOTE Complete US' First Renewable LNG Bunkering

 Darren Ang, CEO of Miclyn Express Offshore

Miclyn Express Offshore Names New CEO

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Associate Product Manager

● Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Aluminum Construction Manager

● Senesco Marine ● North Kingstown, RI, United States

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Field Service Engineer

● Goltens Miami ● Miramar, FL, USA

Ship Communications Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int