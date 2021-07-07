PTL Unites Marine Legacy Companies Under One Brand

Fort Worth, Texas based Pilot Thomas Logistics’ (PTL) said it will unify its family of marine companies including Economy Boat Store, General Petroleum, Radcliff/Economy Marine Services, Rainier Petroleum and Maxum Petroleum under one brand, PTL Marine, to simplify commercial, operational and administrative aspects of the business.

“Recognizing the 85th Anniversary of our oldest company this year, we are excited to honor our legacy while moving forward as one,” said Dennis Cassidy, President and CEO of PTL. “PTL Marine will be led by David Reynolds and our experienced management team, which we believe the market has come to know as reliable and trusted partners.”

Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., PTL Marine and its legacy companies provide products and services to the inland and coastal maritime industry including fuels, lubricants, groceries, supplies, liquid terminalling and last-mile logistics solutions along the Mississippi River, the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the U.S. West Coast.

“Our commitment to serving our customers safely, with exceptional service and the utmost professionalism remains unchanged,” said David Reynolds, Vice President of PTL. “PTL Marine allows us to more effectively communicate our robust network, offerings and capabilities to serve customers coast to coast,” he continued. The new brand will feature a modified version of the familiar red droplet logo, signifying its place in the maritime industry.