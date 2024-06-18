Subscribe
Unifeeder, MPCC JV aims to Drive Decarbonization

June 18, 2024

Image courtesy Unifeeder, MPC Containers Ships
Unifeeder A/S and MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) announced a new collaboration to make joint investments into Energy Efficiency Technology (EET), a partnership that will see the parties unite to increase decarbonization and efficiency in maritime transpor.

Under the agreement, Unifeeder and MPCC will jointly invest in efficiency-enhancing retrofits with advanced EET solutions. The investments will be shared between the charterer, Unifeeder, and MPCC. Subsequent cost savings resulting from these energy efficiency enhancements will also be shared between the two parties, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship, lowering fuel costs for the charterer and increasing the value of the asset for the owner.

A key aspect of this collaboration is the involvement of a trusted independent third party, Vessel Performance Solutions ApS(VPS), which will monitor on all the installation of technical solutions to  and measure the efficiency savings from the installed EET using real time data.

Unifeeder and MPCC’s joint investments will focus on several solutions including the installation of variable frequency drives to adjust the outputs of high consumption parts to suit the specific need at the specific moment and a filtration system to purify lubeoil. All together, these are expected to cut emissions by over 10%.

