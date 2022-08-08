28995 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Turner Tapped as Captain, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police

The Harbor Police Department (HPD) of the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) named Cedric Turner to serve as Captain of the specialized law enforcement agency. Turner has served in law enforcement for 26 years and 20 of those working up the ranks in HPD. As Captain, Turner will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of HPD’s Patrol Division, which is critical in HPD’s mission in ensuring the safety and security throughout port property and waterways within the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction of Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parish.

HPD officers are part of a law enforcement agency that contributes to homeland defense by ensuring the safe, secure and efficient flow of cargo and cruises; as well as a safe, secure environment for Port tenants, workers, community and visitors throughout Port NOLA’s jurisdiction.

Turner will be integral in the implementation of the body-worn camera (BWC) program launched in July 2022, when all HPD officers were trained and equipped with the latest recording devices. HPD Chief Montroll recently completed her first 100 days at the helm of the agency, delivering on her top priorities which included the introduction of body-worn cameras, which will support HPD’s continued commitment to transparency, while strengthening performance and accountability.

