Subscribe
Search

NYK Trials Biofuel on Wood Chip Carrier

July 7, 2023

Daio Austral receiving biofuel. Image courtesy NYK
Daio Austral receiving biofuel. Image courtesy NYK

In late June, NYK supplied biodiesel fuel at Kinuura port (Aichi Prefecture) to the wood-chip carrier Daio Austral, which transports wood chips for Daio Paper Corporation. This was the first oceangoing vessel operated by NYK to receive biodiesel fuel in Japan. The ship then made a test voyage to Cai Lan port in Vietnam, arriving safely on June 29 local time.

Toyota Tsusho Marine Fuel Corporation supplied the biofuel, and while sailing, the ship verified the main engine and generator conditions when using the biofuel.

From fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2022, the NYK Group successfully conducted test voyages using biofuels on seven oceangoing vessels, mainly bulk carriers and two tugboats. In fiscal 2023, the NYK Group aims to conduct test voyages on multiple ships, and this trial was completed with the cooperation of Daio Paper Corporation.

Daio Austral Main Particulars
Length Overall: 210 m
Breadth: 36.5 m
Gross Tonnage: 49,035 tons
Deadweight Tonnage: 60,575 tons
Year Built: 2009
Shipyard: Oshima Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (Saikai City, Nagasaki Prefecture)

Technology Fuels & Lubes Alternative Fuels Green Ports Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

(Photo: LNG Canada)

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with...
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Ports of Stockholm Boosts Solar Electricity Production
© kgrif / Adobe Stock

Ports of Los Angeles and Nagoya Expand Cooperation
Image courtesy Aurelia

AiP for Aurelia's Bulk Carrier "Green Retrofit" Solution
Source: Port of Amsterdam

Bilbao and Amsterdam Ports Sign Green Hydrogen Corridor...
Image courtesy Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Builds a Better Fleet

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Global Container Freight Stuck in Doldrums

Video

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Logistics News

Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

Dumont Takes the Helm at Cal Maritime

NYK Trials Biofuel on Wood Chip Carrier

NYK Trials Biofuel on Wood Chip Carrier

Tidalis Deploys New VTS at Port of Tyne

Tidalis Deploys New VTS at Port of Tyne

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with British Columbia on Electrification

Canada's First LNG Terminal in 'Encouraging' Talks with British Columbia on Electrification

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News