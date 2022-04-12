28959 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

Transnet Suspends Durban Port Operations Due to Floods

© lcswart / Adobe Stock

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet suspended its Durban port operations from 1930 local time on Monday due to heavy rains that have damaged the roads into the port, a key hub for shipping containers and metals such as copper.

In a statement on Tuesday, Transnet said shipping has been suspended until further notice as a result of damage caused by the adverse weather, and vessels on berth are on standby.

Customers were requested to "hold back" on bringing their trucks into the port, to avoid congestion.

Transnet also said its Richards Bay ports, as well as rail lines in some parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province, are operating at "limited capacity" as a result of flooding.

"Transnet Freight Rail's engineering teams will assess the extent of the damage, before full operations can resume," the company said.

