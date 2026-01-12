Subscribe
Wind-Assisted LNG Carrier Concept Gets BV AiP

January 12, 2026

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd. (DSIC) unveiled a new generation of decarbonization-focused vessel designs, including a wind-assisted 175,000-cu.-m. LNG carrier that has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV).

Developed by DSIC, the wind-assisted LNG carrier introduces an integrated solution combining LNG dual-fuel propulsion with sail-assisted technology, offering a practical and cost-controlled upgrade pathway for the global fleet of 175,000 m³ LNG carriers.

The vessel is equipped with three next-generation foldable wing sails based on proprietary technology. Manufactured using lightweight composite materials, the sails feature independent folding and rotation functions. An intelligent monitoring and control system continuously collects route-specific wind data and automatically adjusts sail angles in real time, ensuring optimal performance across different operating conditions.

On typical trading routes, the design is expected to achieve more than a 5% reduction in overall energy consumption and cut annual CO₂ emissions by approximately 2,900 tons.

