Ferry Vessel Operator Upgrades Digital Experience

January 12, 2026

Image courtesy Atlânticoline
Image courtesy Atlânticoline

Atlânticoline, the ferry operator in the Azores, Portugal, has partnered with Carus, a global leader in ferry IT solutions, to enhance the digital experience for passengers traveling between the Azorean islands.

The Azores rely heavily on ferry services as a vital connection between the several islands of the archipelago. Residents benefit from reduced ferry rates, to ensure affordability without burdening ferry operators. To manage this benefit, an online resident validation service is required to confirm eligibility for discounted fares. Carus brings extensive expertise in implementing such solutions, including a similar system successfully deployed in Madeira.

In addition to resident validation, Portuguese regulations mandate that every ticket sale is linked to a digitally signed invoice, meeting the country’s strict invoicing requirements. Carus has a proven track record of supporting this type of process across multiple jurisdictions, including Turkey, Mexico, Honduras, and of course, Portugal.

Technology Ferries Digitalization

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Spanish Police Seize 10 Tons of Cocaine in Salt Cargo

Companies Scramble to Assemble Operations for Venezuelan Crude Exports to US

Ferry Vessel Operator Upgrades Digital Experience

