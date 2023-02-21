Tradepoint Atlantic to Develop Trans-load Facility at Port Tampa Bay

Tradepoint Atlantic, a 3,300-acre global multimodal logistics hub and industrial center, announced that the Port Tampa Bay’s Board of Commissioners approved a lease agreement with Tradepoint Tampa for 35 acres of land to build a new trans-load warehouse distribution facility. Under the terms of a 40-year lease agreement, Tradepoint Tampa will design, construct, and operate an approximately 500,000 square foot facility for the trans-loading of cargo between ocean containers, trucks, and rail cars. The new trans-load facility will be located on Hooker’s Point adjacent to the port’s container terminal, which is also being expanded with additional paved storage, cranes, and a new gate complex, as well as the port’s on-dock cold storage facility.

“We are delighted to welcome Tradepoint to the Port Tampa Bay family,” said Paul Anderson, Port Tampa Bay President and CEO. “Our market is booming with Florida now the fastest growing state in the U.S., and the Tampa Bay/I-4 Corridor region the fastest growing area of the state. This new facility will provide greater efficiencies and capacity for our beneficial cargo owner customers.”

Tradepoint Tampa is the latest phase of expansion for Tradepoint Atlantic and owner Redwood Holdings, the companies responsible for the development of one of the largest global logistics hubs in the country at Sparrows Point in Baltimore County, Maryland.

“We see huge opportunities at Port Tampa Bay, and are excited to be making this investment which will drive cargo, create jobs, and generate economic growth throughout the state,” said Kerry Doyle, Tradepoint Atlantic Managing Director. “We share the Port’s strategic perspective and look forward to a long-term and successful partnership.”