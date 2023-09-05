APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas Begins $140 Million Expansion

APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas has begun the construction of its Phase II $140 million expansion. This project will increase the capacity of the first semi-automated facility in Latin America with an additional one million TEUs and position it as a hub for the Americas region.

Mexico’s Head of Ports and Merchant Marine, Cap. Alt. Ana Laura López Bautista, Lazaro Cardenas Port General Director, Admiral Jorge Luis Cruz Ballado, and the Governor of the State of Michoacan, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, participated in the ground-breaking ceremony.

During the expansion the yard will be increased by 15.7 hectares and the terminal operating system will be upgraded to use Navis N4.

Following completion, scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, the terminal will be able to handle an annual throughput capacity of 2.2 million TEUs. The expansion supports the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) which entered into force on July 1, 2020.

“This expansion positions the terminal as a key hub in the region. The increased capacity, new equipment. and yard space will lift the standard of efficiency at the terminal, through optimised traffic flows and improve cross-border transit times - a key element of the USMCA,” said Leo Huisman, Regional Managing Director APM Terminals Americas.

The new phase includes new equipment to enhance port capacity, such as six automated rail-mounted gantry cranes, 14 new shuttle carriers, and four empty handlers.

“In addition to improved efficiency that will reduce logistics costs for both shipping lines and landside customers, the new phase will include several sustainable initiatives. It will also lead to 500 additional direct and 900 indirect jobs during the construction phase that will improve living standards and generate value for the local community. The expansion will also support opportunities for the growth of international trade and transform the economic and social development of the State of Michoacan and Mexico,” stated Marliz Bermudez, Managing Director for APM Terminals Mexico.

APM Terminals has invested more than $900 million to date in the terminal. The project will expand current terminal footprint to 65 hectares, including a total of seven triple electric ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, 14 automated stacking cranes, and 28 automated rail-mounted gantry cranes.