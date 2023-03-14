Subscribe
Search

APM Terminals Gothenburg to Double Reefer Capacity

March 14, 2023

(Photo: APM Terminals Gothenburg)
(Photo: APM Terminals Gothenburg)

APM Terminals Gothenburg announced it will double its reefer connections to more than 200 in the first half of this year as it scales up to meet growing demand. Improvements to the pre-trip inspection (PTI) process will also increase efficiency.

All reefer plugs will be fed with electricity from renewable sources, in line with the entire terminal.

As part of its service for managing temperature-controlled containers arriving at the terminal, APM Terminals' partner company MCR offers PTI.

"For the PTI a detailed inspection of a reefer container is carried out. Among other things, the cooling unit is checked to be in full working order and the container is prepped with the right temperature and humidity to meet the requirements of a specific load," said Henrik Krona, Empty Depot Planner at APM Terminals Gothenburg.

Demand for PTI at the terminal has been doubling approximately every two years. To accommodate the higher throughput, the terminal has plans to increase the area available for PTIs.

Further efficiency-enhancing activities are planned at Gothenburg terminal, including upgrades to the layout of the PTI area, an enhanced washing service and improved pre-requisites for the service.

"Our customers appreciate the convenience of having their temperature-controlled containers checked and prepared directly at the terminal site. Demand for PTI is increasing rapidly, and we will expand the area, adapt our handling and improve the PTI process in order to ramp up to meet this increased need," Krona said.

Ports Europe Infrastructure Cargo Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
(Photo: APM Terminals Barcelona)

APM Terminals Barcelona to Boost Solar Array Installation
(Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Ports of Indiana Invests to Expand Following 6% Cargo...

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana
© Lingo Fun Production / Adobe Stock

Port of Toronto Reports Record Cargo and Cruise Numbers...
Artist impression and visualization of the Maasvlakte 2 Rotterdam site after completion of the expansion plans (expansion highlighted in orange). ©Sif

Sif to Build World's Largest Monopile Foundation...


Trending Logistics News

Seaboard Marine's newly acquired LNG dual fuel containership Seaboard Blue was bunkered with LNG at PortMiami. (Photo: Seaboard Marine)

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet
LNG
© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
Technology

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

PSA Sines Orders Six Automated RTG Cranes from Konecranes

PSA Sines Orders Six Automated RTG Cranes from Konecranes

Wave of New LNG Export Plants Threatens to Knock Gas Prices

Wave of New LNG Export Plants Threatens to Knock Gas Prices

Marcor Stevedoring to Build Dry Bulk Terminal in Rotterdam

Marcor Stevedoring to Build Dry Bulk Terminal in Rotterdam

APM Terminals Gothenburg to Double Reefer Capacity

APM Terminals Gothenburg to Double Reefer Capacity

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News