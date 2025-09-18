Subscribe
Major Colombian Container Terminal Orders 25 Konecranes RTGs and 10 Retrofits

September 18, 2025

© Konecranes
A major global terminal in the Port of Cartagena, Colombia has ordered 25 Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry Cranes (RTGs), along with Konecranes retrofits for 10 existing RTGs to enable supervised operations. The deal was signed in Q3 2025 and the new cranes will be delivered in five batches: the first in Q4 2026 and the last in Q1 2028.

The new order forms part of a broader modernization program, with the terminal turning to Konecranes to deliver a unified setup capable of handling peak container flows with minimal unplanned interventions. In addition, 37 third-party RTGs will be retrofitted with Konecranes technology to enable supervised operations. The terminal already has two Konecranes Straddle Carriers and four Konecranes Reach Stackers in operation.

Konecranes’ technology includes systems for supervised truck lane operations and remotely supervised stacking, among other solutions. Advanced gantry technology enables supervised gantry moves without direct operator input, while truck guidance and truck lift prevention systems provide enhanced safety and operational control.

The RTG system will be integrated with the terminal’s existing IT and Operational Technology (OT) infrastructure, including networks, yard controls and remote operating stations. The cranes will operate at high-density container stacks near the berth, where the need for high performance capability and 24/7 availability is critical. A Service Level Agreement between Konecranes and the customer ensures long-term support.

The Colombian terminal is a top global container terminal recognized for its container port performance, efficiency, advanced technology, connectivity and ability to handle large vessels, according to the World Bank’s and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Container Port Performance Index 2023.

This order is part of Konecranes’ path to port automationwhere container terminals improve productivity and safety in manageable steps. 

