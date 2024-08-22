TecPlata Becomes Argentina's First Carbon-neutral Port

In a groundbreaking development for Argentina’s maritime industry, TecPlata S.A., the Argentinian arm of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has become the first port in the country to earn carbon neutral certification.

The certification is part of TecPlata’s extensive sustainability program, which encompasses waste management, efficient water usage, and emission reductions. The certification process adhered to the international standards of the GHG Protocol and ISO14064-1, with guidance from Carbon Neutral+.

To attain this status, TecPlata utilized carbon credits verified by Verra’s Verified Carbon Standard (VCS). These credits are associated with the Manantiales Behr Wind Farm project in Argentina, managed by YPF. This initiative involves installing wind turbines that supply clean energy to the Argentine Interconnection System (SADI), thereby displacing energy that would otherwise be produced by fossil fuels.

TecPlata will undergo annual assessments to monitor its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and maintain its carbon-neutral status.

Juan Pablo Trujillo, CEO of TecPlata, said, “This certification is a testament to TecPlata’s dedication to minimizing our environmental impact. By reducing and offsetting our carbon footprint, we contribute to the protection of our planet and, at the same time, promote the use of renewable energy.”

TecPlata’s accomplishment aligns with the broader decarbonization goals of the ICTSI Group, which is dedicated to fostering environmental sustainability and innovation. ICTSI’s global agenda includes enhancing its impact on local communities and driving environmental and social progress.

ICTSI aims to cut GHG emissions from its operations (Scope 1) and purchased electricity (Scope 2) by 26 percent per container movement by 2030, using 2021 levels as a baseline. The long-term goal is to achieve carbon neutrality for these scopes by 2050.

TecPlata joins a select group of terminals within the ICTSI Group to achieve carbon neutrality, including Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, Rio Brasil Terminal, and Tecon Suape in Brazil.