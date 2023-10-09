Tecon Suape Terminal Secures Carbon-Neutral Certification

Tecon Suape, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Suape Port and Industrial Complex in Brazil, has been certified as a carbon-neutral company in accordance with Associação Brasileira de Normas Técnicas (ABNT) NBR ISO 14064-3:2007 Standards – Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management and PAS 260.

The largest and most modern container-handling facility in Pernambuco, the terminal serves the agricultural and industrial sectors in the northern and northeastern parts of Brazil with its direct access to major road networks.

Tecon Suape has amplified its efforts to decarbonize its daily operations, prioritizing the balance between sustaining the terminal’s high productivity levels and upholding environmental conservation.

The terminal now has systems in place that effectively substitute conventional electricity use with renewable sources. Tecon Suape has also implemented a compensation plan involving investments in Clean Development Mechanisms (CDM) projects, recognized as carbon credit generators registered with the United Nations. The company has chosen the socio-environmental project Fundão Santa Clara Energy Complex by the ELEJOR Group (Centrais Elétricas do Rio Jordão S.A.). The project is validated by international certifier RINA and stands out for its significant environmental impact by promoting the production of renewable energy.

Tecon Suape is the fourth terminal in the ICTSI Group to achieve carbon-neutral status following Contecon Guayaquil in Ecuador, Contecon Manzanillo in Mexico, and Rio Brasil Terminal.



