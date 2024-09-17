Tamekia Flack Joins World Shipping Council as Director of US Government Relations

The World Shipping Council (WSC), a trade association representing the international liner shipping industry, announced it has appointed Tamekia Flack as its new Director of U.S. Government Relations, effective immediately. Flack will lead WSC’s efforts to advance key safety, security and environmental priorities in the U.S.

Flack brings a wealth of experience from her career in maritime transportation law and policy, having most recently served as the Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) following a period as MARAD’s Chief Counsel. Prior to MARAD, Flack was a civilian attorney for the U.S. Coast Guard. Flack is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and a degree from Dillard University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamekia to the World Shipping Council,” said Joe Kramek, President & CEO of the WSC. “Her extensive background in maritime policy and law, coupled with her expertise in maritime safety, security, and environmental policy will be instrumental as we continue to work for a more sustainable, safe and secure liner shipping industry in service of global trade.”