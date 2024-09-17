Subscribe
Search

Tamekia Flack Joins World Shipping Council as Director of US Government Relations

September 17, 2024

Tamekia Flack (File photo: MARAD)
Tamekia Flack (File photo: MARAD)

The World Shipping Council (WSC), a trade association representing the international liner shipping industry, announced it has appointed Tamekia Flack as its new Director of U.S. Government Relations, effective immediately. Flack will lead WSC’s efforts to advance key safety, security and environmental priorities in the U.S.

Flack brings a wealth of experience from her career in maritime transportation law and policy, having most recently served as the Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) following a period as MARAD’s Chief Counsel. Prior to MARAD, Flack was a civilian attorney for the U.S. Coast Guard. Flack is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps. She holds a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University School of Law and a degree from Dillard University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tamekia to the World Shipping Council,” said Joe Kramek, President & CEO of the WSC. “Her extensive background in maritime policy and law, coupled with her expertise in maritime safety, security, and environmental policy will be instrumental as we continue to work for a more sustainable, safe and secure liner shipping industry in service of global trade.”

North America Americas Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Jefferson County Port Authority)

Jefferson County Port Authority Buys Land for New...
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

US LNG Exporters Expected to Escape Brunt of Hurricane...
A towboat pushes barges through the newly-opened navigation channel at Elizabeth Locks and Dam. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

USACE Opens Channel for Commercial Navigation at...
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Greenlights $52 Million Rail Expansion
© Cavan / Adobe Stock

Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port...
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Plugging In: Port of Oakland Reports Shore Power Uptick

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts
Fernstrum News

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

ECT Terminals Switching to Shore Power to Slash Emissions

ECT Terminals Switching to Shore Power to Slash Emissions

APM Terminals Invests $115 million in West Africa Container Terminal

APM Terminals Invests $115 million in West Africa Container Terminal

Port of Gothenburg Completes Major Expansion Project

Port of Gothenburg Completes Major Expansion Project

US Sues Containership Dali Owner for Baltimore Bridge Destruction

US Sues Containership Dali Owner for Baltimore Bridge Destruction

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

In a flood-hit Polish town, citizens try to piece their lives back together
United States sues owner of freight ship that ruined Baltimore bridge over clean-up costs
Polish power system is safe regardless of flooding, grid operator says