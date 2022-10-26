29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 26, 2022

Sylvia Earle & Ocean Odyssey: Sunstone Takes Expedition Cruise Ship Pair from China

  • SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle (pictured) and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. Photo courtesy Sunstone
  • SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey (pictured) -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China.Image courtesy Sunstone
  • SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle (pictured) and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. Photo courtesy Sunstone SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle (pictured) and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. Photo courtesy Sunstone
  • SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey (pictured) -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China.Image courtesy Sunstone SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey (pictured) -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China.Image courtesy Sunstone

SunStone Maritime Group A/S took delivery of two Infinity class ships -- Sylvia Earle and Ocean Odyssey -- from the CMHI Shipyard in Haimen, China. The pair are the fourth and the fifth of the Infinity class delivered from China Merchant Heavy Industries, and both will be on long-term, year-round charter: the SYLVIA EARLE with Aurora Expeditions, and the OCEAN ODYSSEY with Vantage Deluxe World Travel.

The Infinity series of ships represents a collaboration between European design and technology and Chinese shipbuilding.

Infinity class ships measure 104 x 18m with a 5.1m draft. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and zero speed stabilizers. The ships feature the distinctive X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions, and are designed to be small enough to give an exclusive atmosphere and yet large enough to yield all expected services and facilities such as a swimming pool, bar and restaurants, lounges, boutique, gym, spa, and sauna. The next ship scheduled to be delivered is Ocean Albatros in March 2023.

Expedition cruise ship Sylvia Earle. Photo courtesy Sunstone

Related News

Clay Crain (Photo: APM Terminals)

Crain Named Managing Director at APM Terminals Liberia

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UK Hydrographic Office Appoints Peter Sparkes as Chief Executive

 Michael C. Morgan, Ph.D., has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as assistant secretary of commerce for environmental observation and prediction, and he will also serve as deputy NOAA administrator. Photo courtesy NOAA

Morgan Confirmed as Deputy NOAA Administrator

 Image courtesy Navfleet

Navtor, Hoppe Marine Link for Big Data Drive

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

4th Engineers

● Faststream ● London, Uk

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int