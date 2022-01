Egypt's Suez Canal revenues hit an all-time high in 2021 of $6.3 billion, versus $5.6 billion in 2020, canal spokesperson George Safwat said on Sunday.

Some 20,694 ships transited the canal in 2021, against 18,830 in 2020, a 10% increase, he added.





(Reporting by Yosri Mohamed; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Mark Potter)