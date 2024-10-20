PSA Starts Construction of Tuas Port Hub

PSA Singapore (PSA) has conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for its PSA Supply Chain Hub @ Tuas (PSCH), a central part of its strategic expansion within Tuas Port.

The facility is scheduled to be ready by 2027.

Strategically situated next to Tuas Port within the Free Trade Zone, the PSCH will be seamlessly integrated with Singapore’s extensive supply chain ecosystem.

The facility spans more than two million square feet and will be equipped with advanced robotics and automation systems.

The cold room is designed with advanced temperature control systems, providing suitable conditions for a wide range of temperature-sensitive cargoes, including food products and pharmaceuticals, ensuring quality and integrity of cold chain.

The automated storage and retrieval system boasts a size of over 100,000 square feet in footprint and 40 meters in height. It efficiently manages the vertical and horizontal transport of pallets between storage and dispatch zones. Operating 24/7, it ensures seamless movement of goods with high throughputs and accuracy, increases handling efficiency within supply chain flow and ensures maximum productivity while maintaining a minimal environmental footprint.

The container freight station warehouse is designed to streamline multi-country consolidation and deconsolidation, enabling fast cargo handling and efficient containerization. With dedicated areas for container and lorry operations, advanced traffic management systems, support for a wide range of cargo types and real-time tracking, the PSCH will ensure smoother workflows that optimize cargo movement, ensuring accuracy and improved coordination between shipments.

The regional distribution center warehouse is designed to meet the demands of modern distribution networks, capable of handling high-volume throughput and optimizing space utilization. Equipped with automated sorting systems, real-time inventory tracking and robotic picking solutions, it will offer rapid order fulfilment and efficient inventory management. These technologies seamlessly integrate with supply chain operations by minimizing lead times, ensuring that goods are moved swiftly from freight to storage to last mile, while maintaining high service levels and ensuring rapid distribution to regional markets.

The dangerous goods warehouse is designed to safely and efficiently handle hazardous cargoes while maintaining high operational standards and safeguarding both people and property. Adhering to strict regulatory standards, the facility is equipped with specialized storage areas and containment systems to manage various types of dangerous goods, including flammable, corrosive and toxic substances.

Efficient handling and storage of dangerous goods are facilitated by dedicated zones and segregation protocols, which prevent cross-contamination and minimize risks. The warehouse features advanced safety systems, including automated fire suppression, leak detection and ventilation controls, ensuring a secure environment for both staff and stored goods.

With the PSA Intelligent Warehouse Exchange (iWX), PSA provides a one-stop data exchange platform for critical port and warehouse information, through the integration of essential data points such as warehouse management system solutions, IoT sensors and video cameras. The iWX improves warehouse operations by providing real-time insights into warehouse traffic status and asset utilization.

The development of the PSCH builds upon PSA’s extensive experience in port adjacencies ecosystem, including the management of PSA Keppel Distripark - a multi-tenanted cargo distribution complex specializing in the consolidation and deconsolidation of less-than-container-load cargo. Together with the city terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Brani, operations at Keppel Distripark will also be consolidated at Tuas Port by 2027.



