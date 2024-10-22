Subscribe
South Carolina Ports Meets Surging Import Demands

October 22, 2024

Photo/Walter Lagarenne (Source: South Carolina Ports)

With Leatherman Terminal working ships once again and a surge of imports moving through the Port of Charleston last month, South Carolina Ports saw September volumes increase 8% year-over-year.

South Carolina Ports, alongside ILA partners, handled 214,558 TEUs and 118,306 pier containers in September, up 8% and 7% respectively from a year ago. Loaded imports were up 14% from last year as shippers moved more goods ahead of the short-term work stoppage in early October.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the port handled 638,000 TEUs and 352,803 pier containers, reflecting a 5% increase from the same period last year.

The reopening of Leatherman Terminal brings an additional 700,000 TEUs and a 1,400-foot berth back online at the Port of Charleston, adding critical capacity, flexibility and fluidity to the U.S. East coast port market.

Since reopening late last month, eight ships have worked at Leatherman Terminal, including a weekly first-in-Asia service from ZIM.

SC Ports’ two rail-served inland ports continue to provide critical rail service between the Port of Charleston and inland markets. In September, Inland Port Greer handled 15,133 rail moves, up 3% from last year. For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, the inland ports handled a combined 58,289 rail moves, a 6% increase from the same period last year.

SC Ports also saw 15,223 vehicles and 18,149 cruise passengers move across the docks in September.

Ports Cargo Container Shipping

