28926 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 19, 2021

Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

Smiths Detection won a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy  9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jyonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima. Installations will start in April 2022.

The HCVS X-ray stationary screening system uses a new upgraded conveyor mechanism designed to optimize security checks by scanning whole trucks (cabin included), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband. With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS is designed to reduce the need for manual inspection. It is already deployed at various ports across Japan, as well as in Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.  

Related News

BW Group, Miros Enter JV Aimed at Fuel-Saving, Emission Reduction

 © David / Adobe Stock

White House Working to Ease Shipping Bottlenecks

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

 © Idanupong/AdobeStock

"Early Bird" Registration for 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium ends soon

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Insurance Claims Handler

● Belfast

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Engineers

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Assistant Storeman (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int