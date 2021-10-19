Smiths Detection Inks Deal to Secure Two Japanese Ports

Smiths Detection won a contract with Japan Customs to provide two Hi Energy 9 MeV, interlaced, dual view HCVS high-performance cargo inspection systems for screening trucks and cargo containers to Tokyo Customs at Jyonanjima and Kobe Customs at Mizushima. Installations will start in April 2022.

The HCVS X-ray stationary screening system uses a new upgraded conveyor mechanism designed to optimize security checks by scanning whole trucks (cabin included), containers, and vehicles for threats and contraband. With the ability to discriminate between organic and inorganic materials, the HCVS is designed to reduce the need for manual inspection. It is already deployed at various ports across Japan, as well as in Belgium’s Port of Antwerp and Israel’s Haifa Port.