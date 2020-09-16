"Smart Container" Plan Aims to Cut Emissions 50%

Abu Dhabi Ports launched the "Smart Container" initiative, a prefabricated containerized data center runs a wide range of mission-critical applications, including port and terminal operation systems, visitor passes, and other digital customer services.

Powered by renewable energy, the solar-paneled steel and aluminium smart container uses environmentally friendly technologies such as in-row cooling and efficient space allocation that will reduce Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) by more than 20% and will slash carbon emissions by half.

“Abu Dhabi Ports’ Smart Container Initiative reflects our commitment to devise and accelerate sustainable eco-friendly digital transformation solutions that not only advances the economic and technological prowess of the emirate but also falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) put forward by the United Nations," said Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Abu Dhabi Ports Group CEO. “Global maritime organisations need to reassess traditional ways of conducting business and to seek out sophisticated alternatives especially during times of economic upheaval."

A central element in Abu Dhabi Port’s digitalization success lies in its ability to offer differentiation through hybrid cloud architecture, designed to enable Abu Dhabi Ports to respond faster to digital demands, control costs and provide more competitive pricing to its customers.