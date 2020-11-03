28807 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Sivandran Named Managing Director of BMT Asia

Suba Sivandran (Photo: BMT)

Suba Sivandran has been appointed the new Head of Asia for BMT based in Singapore, a move that coincides with the organization’s growth initiative in the region launched this month. He will oversee all commercial operations with a focus on driving new business into more complex, emerging markets including defense, offshore renewable energy and marine infrastructure engineering and advisory offerings.

With more than a decade of consulting experience throughout Europe and the APAC region, Sivandran’s appointment comes at a pivotal time of accelerated growth in Asia, where BMT has already established a 25-year legacy of helping customers, governments and industrial partners meet their global business needs through technology products, solutions and services.

"As Asia continues to grow as a hub of innovation, global companies need a consulting partner that understands both their business' goals and industry best practices, as well as the nuances of the market," said Guy Tomlinson, Global Programs Director of BMT.

Sivandran has extensive experience as a Principal Risk Management Consultant in several industry sectors, including oil and gas, energy, built environment and major infrastructure.

Sivandran  is qualified with a double degree from the University of Western Australia with Bachelors of Engineering and Science, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, Theoretical Physics and Applied Mathematics. He holds an MBA in Strategy from HEC Paris.

