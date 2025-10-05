Singapore Evaluates Ammonia Bunkering Solution

A consortium led by Keppel Ltd. has been appointed by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to conduct the next phase of the project to develop a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution on Jurong Island, Singapore for power generation and bunkering.

The appointment follows EMA and MPA’s Request for Proposal (RFP) process, where Keppel and its consortium partners, Sumitomo Corporation, and Advario, conducted a preliminary front-end engineering and design (pre-FEED) study.

The consortium will proceed to undertake a FEED study across the entire value chain, for a 55-65MW ammonia power plant, terminal infrastructure and bunkering solutions, laying the foundations for a potential Final Investment Decision.

Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel’s Infrastructure Division, said, “If implemented, this would be among the world’s first direct-ammonia combustion power plants—and Singapore’s first—setting a new benchmark for clean fuel solutions and global decarbonization.”

As the developer and operator of Singapore’s first hydrogen-compatible power plant and its first cross-border low-carbon power importer, Keppel continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s energy transition.



