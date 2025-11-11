Subscribe
Konecranes Pens 200-Crane Service Deal with Meyer Turku Shipyard

November 11, 2025

(Credit: Konecranes)
(Credit: Konecranes)

Konecranes has signed a wide-ranging service agreement with Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland for the maintenance and optimization of approximately 200 cranes.

The service agreement covers smaller units handling just 63 kg to a massive 1,200-tonne Goliath gantry crane.

It includes a comprehensive operational maintenance, repair and readiness plan for the different cranes and equipment in the shipyard.

Meyer Turku is a cornerstone of Finland’s maritime industry with a legacy spanning nearly 300 years. A Konecranes customer since building their shipyard in 1976, Meyer Turku has constructed over 1,300 vessels to date including Royal Caribbean International’s massive Icon of the Seas and has some 2,000 employees.

"Faced with rapid growth and full order books, we needed a dependable partner to keep our cranes running smoothly. Konecranes has been that partner for decades, offering a service model that fits perfectly with our strategic vision," said Vikke Elonen, Head of Maintenance at Meyer Turku.

"Our ability to deliver timely and effective solutions has been key in supporting Meyer Turku's operations. This agreement not only strengthens our long relationship with Meyer Turku but also underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise," added Pekka Mäntylä, Sales Manager, Industrial Service and Equipment, Konecranes.

