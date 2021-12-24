NYK Signs Multi-Year Deal with GAIL (India) Limited for Charter of LNG Carrier

NYK signed a multi-year time-charter contract with GAIL (India) Limited, India's largest natural gas company, for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

Grace Emilia, the vessel that will be chartered, is equipped with a WinGD-made dual-fuel slow-speed X-DF diesel engine, a unit that has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil off gas stored in the cargo tank. The vessel also features a re-liquefaction system that can use re-liquefied excess boil-off gas and return it to the cargo tank.

The cargo tank has a 174,000 cu. m. capacity membrane-type tank that makes use of advanced insulating materials to suppress the boil-off rate in the cargo tank for efficiency and economy in LNG transportation.

GAIL is India’s state-owned Natural gas major under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and is a major reseller and pipeline operator in the country. It is the market leader in gas marketing segment accounting for more than 50% of the total gas consumption by end-users in the country.





Grace Emilia Main Particulars