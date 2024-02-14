Siemons Takes Over as Port of Rotterdam CEO

Boudewijn Siemons has been elevated from interim to full time CEO at the Port of Rotterdam Authority, effective February 1, 2024.

Siemons, who was previously the port's COO, has been leading the Europe's top seaport on an interim basis after Allard Castelein stepped down as CEO last summer.

The shareholders of the Port Authority, the municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch national government appointed Siemons for the next four years at the recommendation of the Supervisory Board.

Koos Timmermans, the chair of the Supervisory Board, said, “This appointment means that the Port Authority will continue to be led by a familiar face for employees and customers. The Supervisory Board is pleased. Boudewijn Siemons has demonstrated his excellent abilities as CEO during the past six months. He is a genuine bridge-builder. In addition to his passion for the port, he brings experience from the maritime sector and companies in the fields of infrastructure and the energy transition.”

Boudewijn Siemons: “The port of Rotterdam connects Europe with the rest of the world through logistics chains. With our employees and customers, the Port Authority is shaping a future-resilient port that is firmly rooted in the region and the city. Working here every day gives me enormous energy. I am happy to stay on here as the CEO of the Port Authority.”

Siemons has been the interim CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority since July 15, 2023, and COO since October 2020. Before then, he served as President of Royal Vopak’s Americas division. He also worked in management positions at that company in Europe, the Middle East and the United States. From 1998 to 2006, Siemons had a range of management positions at Royal VolkerWessels. Siemons started his career in 1987 at the Royal Netherlands Navy, where he worked until 1998. He studied at the Royal Naval Institute and at Delft University of Technology.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority Executive Board now consists of Boudewijn Siemons (CEO and interim COO) and Vivienne de Leeuw (CFO). The process of looking for a new COO has begun.

Siemons’ appointment as CEO follows the shareholders’ adoption of an updated remuneration policy for the Port Authority’s Executive Board (CEO, COO and CFO). New members of the board will receive a fixed basic salary, with a maximum of 365,000 euros annually for the CEO and 328,500 euros for the COO and CFO. These amounts are substantially lower than in the past. In addition, there will no longer be a variable component and the package of secondary benefits has been scaled down. A transitional arrangement has been agreed upon for the two current board members, Siemons and De Leeuw. CEO Siemons will receive a salary comparable to the one he earned during his time as the COO of the Port Authority.