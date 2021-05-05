28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 5, 2021

CMA CGM Shuffles EMED EXPRESS 2 Intra Levant Service

(Image: CMA CGM)



French carrier CMA CGM announced the reshuffling of its standalone EMED EXPRESS 2 – Intra Levant service set up, connecting Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and South Turkey effective as from mid May. The service will be extended to Iskenderun, Mersin and Damietta.

One vessel of 875 TEU nominal capacity will service the route on a 10-day rotation: Beirut (LBBEY) - Tripoli (LBKYE) - Lattakia (SYLTK) - Port Said East (EGPSE) - Damietta (EGDAM) - Iskenderun (TRISK) - Mersin (TRMER).

First calls are as follows: Beirut, May 14; Tripoli, May 16; Lattakia, May 17; Port Said East, May 19; Damietta, May 20; Iskenderun, May 22; Mersin, May 23.

