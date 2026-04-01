Shale Oil Components Detected in Marine Fuels, says VPS

VPS has seen an increase in the levels of shale oil components in marine fuels bunkered recently in Singapore. Although we have received no reports of problems, from vessels using these fuels, we do recommend caution as detailed below:

Over the course of February and March 2026, VPS testing identified 90,000mt of delivered VLSFO bunkers containing compounds consistent with an Estonian Shale Oil derived stream. Estonian Shale Oil has and is, often used as a blend component in bunker fuel, but has also been known to de-stabilise fuel, producing sludges and blocking ships filters.

Estonian Shale Oil contains high-boiling phenolic compounds such as, resorcinol and alkyl benzenediols, which can give rise to high acid numbers, often above the ISO8217 specification limit of 2.5 KOH/g.

The recent VLSFO samples bunkered in Singapore, contained resorcinol and alkyl benzenediol concentrations between 4,000ppm-13,200ppm and elevated acid numbers ranging from 1.98KOH/g-2.34 KOH/g.

Despite these findings, no operational issues have been reported so far from vessels that are consuming these fuels.

Yet, while shale oil derived components may be incorporated into marine fuel blends permitted under ISO 8217, when present in marine fuel blends, it can still present operational challenges depending upon blend stability and composition. The presence of phenols, resorcinols, fatty acids, and related oxygenated compounds is not typical of conventionally refined marine fuels. Any observed elevated acid numbers may indicate, unusual blend components resulting in potential instability risks.

Based on our experience and industry data, resorcinol and alkyl benzenediols present within marine fuels may initially show such fuels as compliant to the ISO8217 specifications. However, over time there can be a risk of delayed operational issues, including, sludge formation, filter and purifier fouling/blockages, plus possible impacts on fuel injection equipment cleanliness and performance. Therefore, regarding the latest VLSFO fuels delivered in Singapore, the absence of issues at this stage does not preclude delayed effects, particularly with, storage stability, long-term use, or system cleanliness.

Consequently VPS would recommend the following precautionary measures when handling such fuels: