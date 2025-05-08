Subscribe
Search

Seafarers Stranded Off Yemen After US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

May 8, 2025

Some 200 seafarers aboard more than 15 ships stuck for weeks off Yemen's port of Ras Isa are preparing to offload cargoes and leave thanks to a ceasefire deal between Houthi militia and the U.S. Credit: Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
Some 200 seafarers aboard more than 15 ships stuck for weeks off Yemen's port of Ras Isa are preparing to offload cargoes and leave thanks to a ceasefire deal between Houthi militia and the U.S. Credit: Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Some 200 seafarers aboard more than 15 ships stuck for weeks off Yemen's port of Ras Isa are preparing to offload cargoes and leave thanks to a ceasefire deal between Houthi militia and the U.S., maritime and labour union sources said on Thursday.

Still, threat levels for shipping remained high given the Houthis' confirmation that Israeli-related assets remained open to attack and the attendant risks to broader shipping, maritime officials said. Ships with no connection to Israel had been targeted in the past with no certainty of safe passage.

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen as they had agreed to stop targeting U.S. ships in Red Sea waters off the Arabian Peninsula country.

However, the deal does not cover close U.S. ally Israel, the Houthis stated on Wednesday, suggesting its attacks on shipping in professed solidarity with Palestinian militants fighting Israel in Gaza might not come to a complete halt.

A nearly two-month-long U.S. bombing campaign in Yemen dealt heavy damage to the Houthis, with a spillover impact on shipping in the Ras Isa region on the Red Sea, a critical artery for world trade.

Several crew members on ships in the vicinity of U.S. air strikes were injured, and two vessels prevented from sailing away by Houthis, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), the biggest seafarers' union.

A Houthi official told Reuters that following the agreement with Washington, ships should now be able to enter Ras Isa, discharge cargoes and depart without issues.

At least one of the vessels - mainly tankers carrying fuel supplies including liquefied petroleum gas - was moving into the port to begin discharging cargo on Thursday, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

NO GUARANTEE OF SAFE PASSAGE

While the risk of collateral damage from airstrikes has abated, seafarers remained concerned about Israeli attacks on Houthi targets in the region.

In response to Houthi drones launched at Israel over the past week, Israeli warplanes hit the major Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah, causing some damage, shipping sources said.

Some of the vessels stuck have been waiting for weeks to discharge in Ras Isa and were urgently seeking to leave the area, the captain of one of the vessels, who declined to be identified due to the sensitive situation, told Reuters.

"The ITF is working urgently to support these crews, but they need more than words; they need safe passage home," ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton said.

The Houthis have carried out more than 100 attacks on ships plying the Red Sea since November 2023, saying they were acting in support of Palestinians in Israeli-besieged Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized one and killed at least four seafarers. There have been no known attacks since January this year.

Many shipping companies have halted voyages through the Red Sea amid uncertainty over whether the ceasefire deal will stick.

"We do not send ships in until we are sure that the people on board are safe," Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO with shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen, told Reuters on Thursday.

"We have no information at this time to suggest that."

(Reuters)

Ports Government Update Seafarer safety Geopolitics and Regional Stability

Related Logistics News

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported on Tuesday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had launched a drone attack on facilities at Port Sudan. Credit: Adobe Stock/atdr

Ambrey: RSF Launched Drone Attack on Port Sudan's...
Syria on Thursday signed a 30-year deal with French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM that includes building a new berth at Latakia port and investing another 230 million euros ($260 million) over the course of the partnership. Credit: Adobe Stock/Timon

Syria Signs New 30-Year Deal with CMA CGM
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sydney Phoenix

Coast Guard, Partners Target Containers at Port of New...
Source: CK Hutchison

China Watching CK Hutchison Ports Deal Closely
The Office of the United States Trade Representative issued a detailed notice on April 17, 2025, regarding actions and proposed actions in response to China's alleged targeting of the maritime, logistics, and shipbuilding sectors for dominance. Credit: Adobe Stock/Kristina Blokhin

USTR: New Measures Target Chinese Maritime Sector
Port Everglades this week welcomed its first cargo ship fueled by LNG, Quetzal. Credit: Port Everglades

Port Everglades Welcomes First LNG-Powered Cargo Ship

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Seafarers Stranded Off Yemen After US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

Seafarers Stranded Off Yemen After US-Houthi Ceasefire Deal

Maersk Warns Global Container Volumes Could Drop Due to Trade War

Maersk Warns Global Container Volumes Could Drop Due to Trade War

Near-Record US Container Imports in April Expected to Snap in May Due to Tariffs

Near-Record US Container Imports in April Expected to Snap in May Due to Tariffs

New IMO Designation for the Mediterranean Sea Helps Bring More Doba Crude to Europe

New IMO Designation for the Mediterranean Sea Helps Bring More Doba Crude to Europe

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Iberdrola to receive $800 million from the National Wealth Fund of Britain for UK grid upgrades
South Korea's MFG purchases about 67,000 T of corn, traders claim
After US-Houthi truce deal, seafarers stuck in Yemen ports are looking for a way out