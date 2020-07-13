Seaboard CEO Bresky Passes Away

Seaboard Corporation announced Monday that its president, CEO and chairman of the board Steven J. Bresky passed away suddenly. The group said its board of directors expects to name Bresky's successor in the near future.

Steve was the third generation Bresky to lead Seaboard in its 102-year history, following in the footsteps of his father H. Harry Bresky and grandfather and company founder Otto Bresky. He had been president, CEO and chairman of the board since 2006.

Among the agribusiness conglomerate's group of companies is Seaboard Marine, a containerized shipping service between the mainland U.S., Caribbean, and Central and South America.

"The entire Seaboard family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Steve's wife, Ellen, and children, Elizabeth and Jack," the company said in a statement.

"Steve led and grew the company substantially to where Seaboard is today. His exceptional work ethic, long term commitment to Seaboard's partners and businesses, mandate that the company produce quality products, and unwavering desire to always do the right thing were integral to the company's success and made him truly one of a kind. He built and nurtured an able and long-tenured management team. Steve's children, Jack and Elizabeth, and Steve's nephew David Steinbrink, are proud members of the Seaboard team."