Subscribe
Search

Sanmar Secures Landmark Tug Contract with New Bulgarian Client

February 3, 2025

Copyright_SANMAR
Copyright_SANMAR

SANMAR signed a contract with PORT FLOT – BURGAS, one of Bulgaria’s leading towage companies, to build a multi-purpose tug to join its fleet, providing services in the Bay of Burgas.

The new tugboat will be one of the Turkish tug-builder and operator’s Boğaçay Series and to be known as BOĞAÇAY LXXXI while under construction. It will be based on the exclusive-to-SANMAR RAmparts 2400SX-MKII design from Canadian naval architect Robert Allan Ltd.

PORT FLOT - BURGAS has more than 35 years of tradition in the maritime business at Burgas Port, operating 24/7 throughout the year with five tugs providing reliable and safe services in the 41km (25.5 miles) wide Bay of Burgas on the Black Sea, including at shipyards, an oil port, Port Bulgaria West, BMF Port Burgas, KRZ Port, and Nessebar passenger port.

BOĞAÇAY LXXXI will have an overall length of 24.4m, a molded beam of 12m and a molded depth of 4.5m, and a navigational draft of approximately 5.45m. A twin Z-drive, ASD, diesel-powered vessel will accommodate a crew of six, achieve a bollard pull over its stern of at least 70 tons, and a free running speed of 12 knots. Its two main engines will meet stringent IMO Tier III emission standards, and advanced machinery automation will optimize efficiency. Fuel capacities include 77,900 fuel oil, 11,500 potable water, and a 7,700-litre foam tank.

BOĞAÇAY LXXXI is scheduled to be delivered in August 2025.

Contracts Shipbuilding Ports Vessels Maritime

Related Logistics News

copyright GT

MMC Port Malaysian IPO Could Exceed $1.3B
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

Germany builds up LNG import terminals
Source: Klaipėda State Seaport Authority

Lithuanian Port Building Fuel Cell Powered Tanker
(c) sandsun / Adobestock

Baltic Index logs second straight weekly drop
Svitzer ElectRA 2500SX (c) Sanmar

Sanmar to Build Fully Electric Tug
(c) Val Traveller / Adobestock

Industry Executives: Red Sea too risky even after Gaza...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Philippines Receives First Near-Zero Emission RTGs

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Oil Tanker Tests Houthi Ceasefire

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Trump Tariffs Aim to Close Loophole, Staunch Fentanyl Flow

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Seaspan Energy Completes Canada's First Ship-to-Ship LNG Bunkering

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Mali's Barrick hardball talks are being driven by two former Barrick employees
Algeria tenders for 240,000 T corn plus barley, soymeal
Houthi ceasefire allows oil tanker that was attacked last year to cross the Red Sea