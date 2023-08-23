Subscribe
Rotterdam's Gate LNG Terminal Throughput Capacity to be Expanded by 4 BCM

August 23, 2023

The expansion consists of a new LNG storage tank of 180,000 cubic meters and additional regasification capacity of 4 BCM per year. (Photo: Vopak)
Throughput capacity at the Gate terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the port of Rotterdam will be expanded by 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2026, its shareholders Gasunie and Vopak said on Wednesday.

The expansion, which requires an investment of around 350 million euros ($380 million), will take the total capacity of the terminal to 20 bcm per year.

The new capacity is already rented out under long-term commercial agreements and is expected to be ready for operation by the second half of 2026.

In a bid to get rid of its dependence on Russian gas, the Netherlands last year also built an LNG terminal with a capacity of 8 bcm in the northern Eemshaven region.


($1 = 0.9210 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Eileen Soreng)

Tankers Ports LNG Infrastructure Terminals Liquid Bulk

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Shippers Bet on Green Methanol to Cut Emissions, Supply Lags

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Dutra Wins $9.6 Million Contract for Dredging in Brooklyn

Great Lakes Wins Dredging Contract for Port Arthur LNG Project

Russia Hits Grain Facilities at Ukrainian Danube River Port

Shell Taps Goldman Sachs to Explore Singapore Refinery Sale

