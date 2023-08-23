Rotterdam's Gate LNG Terminal Throughput Capacity to be Expanded by 4 BCM

Throughput capacity at the Gate terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the port of Rotterdam will be expanded by 4 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2026, its shareholders Gasunie and Vopak said on Wednesday.

The expansion, which requires an investment of around 350 million euros ($380 million), will take the total capacity of the terminal to 20 bcm per year.

The new capacity is already rented out under long-term commercial agreements and is expected to be ready for operation by the second half of 2026.

In a bid to get rid of its dependence on Russian gas, the Netherlands last year also built an LNG terminal with a capacity of 8 bcm in the northern Eemshaven region.





