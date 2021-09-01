RINA Acquires Logimatic Solutions

RINA acquired the entire share capital of Logimatic Solutions, a Danish software company with a turnover of about 6 million Euros that will be fully integrated within the RINA Group. Its nearly 50 employees will continue in the current structure from its offices in Denmark, Singapore and Chile. This acquisition is in line with RINA’s strategic plan and will boost the company’s knowledge of digital solutions.

The move will add SERTICA to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors. SERTICA is a fleet management solution, which integrates a wide range of functions, modules and features for all areas of maritime business, incorporates fleet maintenance, procurement management and HSQE modules to provide deeper insights into fleet operations, enabling effective monitoring, control and cost savings.