Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 17, 2021

ABS Promotes Mahaffey to VP of Marketing and Comms

Jessica Mahaffey (Photo: ABS)

Classification society ABS said it has appointed Jessica Mahaffey as Vice President, Marketing and Communications.

Mahaffey joined ABS in 2019 as Senior Director of Corporate Affairs. Previously she was Vice President of External Affairs at Direct Energy, where she held several marketing, communications, and regulatory senior leadership positions. She graduated from Baylor University with a degree in journalism and public relations, and a secondary concentration in marketing and management.

“Jessica is a strong leader for our marketing and communications team. I am confident she will spread the message about ABS and its important work right across the industry, inspiring our colleagues, clients and members with the exciting developments we are delivering on a regular basis,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The ABS mission is more important today than ever before, playing a crucial role in advancing the cause of safety for the marine and offshore industries. Communications is critical to the success of our mission and I am proud to lead the team at this exciting time both for the business and the industry,” said Mahaffey.

