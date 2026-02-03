Inmarsat Maritime to Deliver Nexuswave Across Heavy Lift Vessel Fleet

Inmarsat Maritime, part of Viasat Communication Services, will install NexusWave across Auerbach’s fleet of newbuild heavy lift vessels to meet the German shipping company’s connectivity performance needs for its new generation of ships.

Hamburg-based Auerbach has initiated a fleet renewal program in response to growing demand for its high-quality project cargo transport services and to anticipate evolving environmental regulations. Auerbach’s new ‘ECO’ multipurpose vessels, which are being delivered by China’s Taizhou Sanfu Shipyard, set new standards for cargo handling and fuel efficiency. Inmarsat NexusWave will help to uphold these high standards by keeping mission-critical shipboard systems running at all times.

By combining high speed and availability with unlimited data and global coverage, the fully managed bonded solution is designed to provide a connectivity experience comparable to shore-based internet. This is crucial to support the data-intensive technologies and processes deployed by modern ship owners like Auerbach which also need to comply with increasing regulatory reporting requirements. The NexusWave deployment can also translate into a competitive advantage.