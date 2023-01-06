Subscribe
Search

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

January 6, 2023

NYK President Hitoshi Nagasawa. Photo courtesy NYK
NYK President Hitoshi Nagasawa. Photo courtesy NYK

In his annual New Years' address to employees, NYK President Hitoshi Nagasawa warned that while markets, particularly the containershipping market, will be more challenging in 2023 compared to the past two years, overall the group has "long anticipated that the strong tailwind would not last long," and in turn has "implemented structural reforms in the dry bulk business as well as cost reductions in various areas," to help ensure profitable operations.

He cited the prolonged impact of COVID-19, soaring energy prices, global inflation and "the monetary squeeze triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict" all as reason that "I predict the NYK Group as a whole will face a challenging year."

In November 2022 the company announced consolidated recurring profit and net profit to exceed $7.4B (more than one trillion yen) for the full year of fiscal 2022, breaking the previous year’s record high.

But even with market uncertainty ahead, NYK is a long-term player across the shipping sectors and will continue investing in its ESG strategy as a business imperative, and specifically he said "we need to upgrade our actions toward decarbonization. Last year, the Group’s GHG emissions unfortunately increased due to the various impacts of COVID-19. NYK has announced its target of net-zero emissions by 2050, so we must be aware of our responsibility to society and take every possible measure to achieve this goal."

Other areas the company plans to invest in 2023 to solidify its long-term future inculde "new business of offshore wind power; next-generation revenue sources, such as autonomous ship operation; and the logistics industry, where further growth is expected."

People & Company News Bulk Carriers Japan Containershipping

Related Logistics News

Quay Crew partners with CrewPass for Crew Criminal...
Ulrik Hegelund. Image courtesy SunStone Ships

Management Shuffle at SunStone Ships
© Elles Rijsdijk / Adobe Stock

ONE Acquires Stakes in Three California Box Terminals
Helena Lennerstedt was appointed CEO of Humphree. Image courtesy Volvo Penta

Lennerstedt Named CEO at Humphree
Photo Copyright Toby Manuput/The Pasha Group

Great Ships of '22: MV George III, LNG Containership
Magdalena Bosson (Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Magdalena Bosson Named CEO at Ports of Stockholm


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News