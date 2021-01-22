Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor Searches for New Port Director

Ports of Indiana announced that Ian Hirt has resigned after four years as port director of Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor, effective May 3, 2021. The Ports of Indiana executive leadership team has commenced plans to hire a new port director.

During Hirt’s tenure, the northwest Indiana port achieved the following:

Implemented numerous environmental initiatives including the adoption of its own stormwater management program authorized by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management;

Received 2019 South Shore Clean Cities Sustainability Leadership Award for its work to reduce diesel emissions throughout the port;

Received 2019 Northwest Indiana Partners for Clean Air Industrial Award for its work to improve air quality in northwest Indiana;

Completed exceptional year of handling heavy-lift cargo in 2020, including cargo for a $1 billion power plant, one of the largest shipments in its 50-year history;

Extended its partnership with Federal Marine Terminals, a nationally-renowned stevedore company.

Additionally, Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor hosted Indiana’s first U.S. Navy vessel commissioning ceremony for USS Indianapolis.



"We are grateful for Ian's professional leadership and dedication to help grow Indiana's economy through notable project cargo shipments, environmental stewardship and partnership opportunities throughout the northwest Indiana port," said Vanta E. Coda II, CEO of Ports of Indiana. "As we work through this transition, we are confident our staff will continue delivering exceptional service to our port companies. We wish Ian the best of luck in his next endeavor.”

The Ports of Indiana-Burns Harbor has nearly 600 acres of land and 30 port companies, including 15 steel-related companies and three steel mills. The port handles approximately 10,000 rail cars, 75 ships, 325,000 trucks, 450 barges and 200 Great Lakes vessels per year.



