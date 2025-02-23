Ports Australia Calls for Action on Cyber Security

Ports Australia has called for action to further bulletproof Australia’s supply chain against cyber threats, including the establishment of a consultative forum.

Ports Australia CEO Mike Gallacher said that addressing cyber threats and improving response efficiency are crucial for Australia's economic stability and security.

"Cyber security at our ports remains a critical issue for Australian trade, and we need a collaborative approach to address growing threats," said Gallacher.

“Historically, legislation has focused on physical security activities and it’s never been more important than now to include cyber in this. A dedicated forum would bring together government and industry expertise to ensure we are prepared for any cyber security incidents."

With the successful implementation of similar forums, such as Maritime Industry Security Consultative Forum (MISCF), Ports Australia says the establishment of a cyber-specific consultative forum, encompassing the end-to-end supply chain, will strengthen resilience in the case of an attack.

Ports Australia has also highlighted the need for a more streamlined process for reporting cyber incidents.

"Under current provisions, ports would have to report actual and attempted cyber incidents to both the Secretary of the Department as well as the Australian Signals Directorate," said Gallacher.

"We believe a 'single front door' approach, where incidents are reported to one agency and then disseminated to all relevant parties, would be more efficient and effective."

Other recommendations made by Ports Australia include:

• A more flexible approach to security requirements, recognizing the diverse nature of Australian ports and maritime businesses.

• Government consideration of financial support for industry participants to implement the changes required by the reforms.

• Set a clear regulatory environment for investment certainty.

“Maritime security plans are built around an identifiable port land area. Cyber threats do not recognize maps or postcodes. We must work collaboratively at a national level to optimize security,” says Gallacher.

"Ports Australia supports a fit-for-purpose security legislative framework that is risk-based, cost-effective and reduces the regulatory burden. We look forward to working with the government to ensure the reforms achieve these goals.”



