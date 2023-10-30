Ports America Names Kusiciel Chief Commercial Officer

Ports America, the nation's largest marine terminal operator and stevedore, appointed Rob Kusiciel as its new Chief Commercial Officer. He will oversee all aspects of the company’s commercial operations and strategy including leading sales, marketing, and business development teams, and identifying new market opportunities.

Kusiciel joins Ports America from Cargomatic and brings with him over 20 years of experience in overseeing the planning, direction, and management of operational and strategic activities of global supply chains, logistics, and procurement networks, leading him to develop a vast network of logistics industry leaders internationally. His previous professional experience also spans various leadership roles at CMA-CGM, Lowe’s, Honeywell, and Walmart.

“With Rob at the helm of our commercial strategy, I am confident that Ports America will achieve new heights and strengthen our commitment to excellence for our customers,” said Matt Leech, President and CEO of Ports America. “Rob’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the organization as we work to expand our market reach and fortify our position in the industry.”

Kusiciel received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Illinois Chicago, has sat on a range of boards and committees within the supply chain and transportation logistics industry, and holds several honors and accolades including being inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame from the Port of New York & New Jersey in 2016.